U2 DesignLab
Architects in Durban
    • THA Architecture & Design, now U2 Design Lab, was established in Durban ten years ago by principal architect, Torbjörn Hanssen, a University of Port Elizabeth graduate and Des Baker Award winner.
    Focusing on the high-end residential market along the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, the practice quickly made a name for itself, and has completed 40 homes in exclusive Moreland Developments communities, including Zimbali Estate, Stratford Gardens and Ilala Ridge. By complementing its residential portfolio with a range of commercial and industrial projects, the firm has evolved into a multifaceted practice.

    Services
    Architecture : Project Management : Interior Design
    Service areas
    Durban and Surrounding Areas
    Company awards
    Green Building Award
    Address
    Unit 8, 8 Holwood Park, La Lucia Ridge
    4051 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-824415351 www.u2designlab.co.za
