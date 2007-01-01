We’re in the space business. The business of creating additional storage or living space for you in the most cost-effective manner and giving you access to it. If it’s more storage space you need then look at our folding ladders and storage floors. If you have a double volume area in your home or office and need more storage or living space or perhaps a place for the kids to hang out then a mezzanine floor will be the solution. Maybe you have a roof with a high pitch and need an extra bedroom, study, entertainment area or guest suite then our loft floors will be the answer. Do you have the space but no access to it – have a look at our staircases and balustrades. Finally, if it’s natural light you’re after, our Velux roof windows are the best that money can buy.
One thing we know for sure is that you have expectations. We’re here to find out what those expectations are and to exceed them.
You will deal with one person at Loftspace. That person will see to it that your installation:-
-Meets your needs. Meets your budget. Is properly designed and is thoroughly planned and that the correct materials are supplied. Starts on time. Teams are properly briefed as to the nature and extent of the works. Meets quality standards. Finishes on time. Is conducted in an orderly fashion and that the site is properly cleared and cleaned at the end of each working day and at the end of the project.
Welcome To Loftspace
Loftspace commenced trading in April of 2007. Loftspace is a small company and management is immediately accessible to you. We work as a close-knit team, and our culture is one of responsibility for service delivery to one another and to you, our client.
Going Forward
Loftspace will continue to create space focusing on service, quality and efficiency. Where the potential for improvement in these areas becomes apparent, steps will be taken to incorporate such improvements into our standard offering. At present we are active all over Gauteng, from Pretoria North to Vanderbijlpark and Benoni to Krugersdorp. We have, in the past, undertaken distance work as far afield as Northern Limpopo province and Mpumalanga. We will continue to do this where circumstances permit.