Property Commerce Architects
Architects in Bloemfontein
    House Ramokoena
    House to Office
    House Botes
    House Moeletsi
    House Companie
    Container House
    Formed in 1999 Property Commerce celebrated its 15th Birthday in 2014.

    We have achieved a consistent track record of committed professional service, which has earned us an established client base, and a significant number of respected appointments. Property Commerce is a vibrant, creative firm dealing in the business of property with a well-established vision of providing excellent professional service to all levels of the public and private sectors. Property Commerce believes that good design must be packaged in competent management skills where time, cost and quality are paramount. We offer the resources of an established organization, whilst delivering the focused attention of a smaller firm.

    Services
    • Full Architectural services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Residential
    • Corporate
    • Town Planning
    • Renovation
    • Commercial
    • Educational
    • Healthcare
    • Sports Facilities
    Service areas
    Bloemfontein and South Africa
    Address
    20 Christo Groenewald Street
    9321 Bloemfontein
    South Africa
    +27-734884430 www.propertycommerce.co.za
