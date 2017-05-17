Your browser is out-of-date.

KONSTRUKTAFIX
Home Builders in Hermanus
Projects

    House Stergianos
    House Stergianos

    KONSTRUKTAFIX is a Hermanus based, full service property maintenance & construction company. We provide property maintenance, development & construction services to customers in a range of different industries and property types.

    Whether it’s getting your home remodeled or fixing damage that’s been done to your home, we’re here to help you every step of the way. KONSTRUKTAFIX has a combined 30 years experience to give you results and piece of mind. 

    YOUR SATISFACTION IS IMPORTANT TO US! WE WILL WORK HAND IN HAND WITH YOU TO MAKE SURE YOU ARE GETTING EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT.

    Services
    • Building
    • Maintenance
    • Plumbing
    • Tiling
    • Electrical
    Service areas
    Hermanus and Cape Town
    Address
    34 Main Road
    7200 Hermanus
    South Africa
    +27-878026136 www.konstruktafix.co.za
