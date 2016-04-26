Your browser is out-of-date.

DOIR Construction (Pty) Ltd
Tilers in Johannesburg
Reviews (1)
Services

  • Tiling
  • Painting
  • Waterproofing
  • Repairs and Renovations

Projects

    House Interior/Exterior Renovation - Sandton
    House Interior/Exterior Renovation - Sandton, DOIR Construction (Pty) Ltd DOIR Construction (Pty) Ltd
    House Interior/Exterior Renovation - Sandton, DOIR Construction (Pty) Ltd DOIR Construction (Pty) Ltd
    House Interior/Exterior Renovation - Sandton

    We are your reliable and professional tile installers. Whether it’s for your home or business premises, our team will help you create your favourite space. Putting up a thatch entertainment area? We recommend tiles instead of paving – they are easy to clean and won’t give you hours of hassle.

    Our tilers are skilled in laying floors perfectly. You won’t be calling us back for a do-over. Once we are done giving you the best tiling service, we’ll be your choice above other tiling companies in Gauteng. Your family and friends will rave about your dream project. DOIR Construction’s tiling prices are competitive and affordable. We value our clients and want to keep coming back for business.

    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    1st Floor South 345 Rivonia Boulevard, Rivonia
    2499 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-785299820 www.doirconstruction.co.za
    Reviews

    info11432
    Had them to do tiling and BICs. Very professional and timeous.
    about 4 years ago
    Project date: September 2017
