We as the management of De ZOLDER are proud to introduce our conceptualised vision via our Homify page. Our team consist of highly skilled people with many years of experience in the Decor & Design Industry as well as the manufacturing of wood components. Our Interior Designer has seen his work winning awards as well as being featured in magazines and national television. Numerous projects have been successfully completed by them and include various arenas across the spectrum. From office and residential spaces to five star boutique hotels and lodges all forms part of their line of experience gained. Our company, De ZOLDER, has been founded on the principles of assisting our customers with a well coordinated and professional service in our line of operations. We take pride in offering the following as part of our assistance in this field:

Project management

Floor plans and furniture layout

Colour schemes and texture planning

Design and manufacturing of custom made furniture

Kitchens and built in cupboards

Window treatment (Blinds & Curtains)

Soft finishing and object D' art

Personal attention and assistance

Re-styling of existing furniture and personalised items

House Staging for the property market

Three day Decor & Design Workshop

As our plan is to be adding different lines of operations to our business module, we have ventured out to add a new line to our growing concept. As it forms part of the vision of our company, we believe in and are passionate to promote the principles of sustainability and thus to do our part to save the planet for future generations to come. It has also become a big passion of ours to find solutions and then design accordingly and manufacture from recycled commodities as for example wood available from pellets, offering up market, stylish and fashionable furniture and accessories to a ever growing and appreciative decor and design market. We will be able to assist in customisation and would be happy to see our customers at their homes etc. discussing different designs on their various needs. Currently we will be introducing certain items of furniture and ornaments and would that form part of our standard rage.

To our service, we have added professional advice and assistance to our customers to re-style their homes without making enormous financial layouts, using their existing furniture and personalized items giving them a more stylised and well planned home according to decor and design specifications. This service is also available to the Estate agents. We will re-style a customer’s residence when the need arrive to sell their property. This is normally a method to enable a house becoming more appealing for customers in the property market. Our fees regarding the above can be discussed and negotiated on booking an appointment.

Our future goal is, as we develop the different or various lines planned for De ZOLDER, is to assist in skills development and to uplift the under privilege, training them on the basics of entrepreneurship in order for them to eventually supplying us with all our needed manufactured goods. With this in mind, we will also endeavor to become active in community projects, reaching out to those in need.

