Cleaning services Cape Town
Building cleaning in Cape Town
Reviews (0)
Projects

    House cleaning project.

    Welcome to the best rated cleaning service company in the whole of Cape Town. With over 20 years of experience in the cleaning industry, we have slowly earned the trust of our customers through well thought and customer friendly services. Our services are also pocket-friendly for both residential and commercial purposes. Whatever duty you may have for a housekeeper or a house maid from cleaning, ironing and even doing shopping, we have you covered. We offer one time as well as regular cleaning services depending on our customer requirements. Whatever cleaning task you have, call us on 021 300 1840 for fast, quality and hustle free cleaning services. Feel free to also visit our website at http://www.cleaningservices.capetown/.

    Services
    • Commercial & Office cleaning
    • Post Occupation cleaners Cape town
    • Window cleaning Cape Town.
    Service areas
    • City Bowl
    • Northern suburbs
    • Southern Suburbs Atlantic Sea board South peninsula
    • Helderberg
    • Stellenbosch
    • Bolland & Overberg
    Address
    3 Bond St
    7530 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213001840 www.cleaningservices.capetown
