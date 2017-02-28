Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Resurface Graphics
Paint & Wall Coverings in Johannesburg
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wonder wall, Resurface Graphics Resurface Graphics Study/office
    Wonder wall, Resurface Graphics Resurface Graphics Walls
    Wonder wall, Resurface Graphics Resurface Graphics Study/office
    +3
    Wonder wall
    Frosted Vinyl Decals, Resurface Graphics Resurface Graphics Study/office
    Frosted Vinyl Decals, Resurface Graphics Resurface Graphics Walls
    Frosted Vinyl Decals, Resurface Graphics Resurface Graphics Study/office
    +1
    Frosted Vinyl Decals
    Clear Vinyl Decals, Resurface Graphics Resurface Graphics Modern windows & doors
    Clear Vinyl Decals, Resurface Graphics Resurface Graphics Study/office
    Clear Vinyl Decals
    Wallpaper, Resurface Graphics Resurface Graphics Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Wallpaper, Resurface Graphics Resurface Graphics Walls
    Wallpaper, Resurface Graphics Resurface Graphics Study/office
    +3
    Wallpaper

    Resurface is a company dedicated to reinventing the work and living spaces of today by bringing the surfaces of a space to life in an appealing, beautiful and even interactive manner. Using a variety of applications, we can make your walls, glass, floors, doors become something that can actually enhance a space rather than just enclose it.

    As leaders in our field, our aim is to continue to push boundaries and pioneer ideas into reality. Some of our turnkey innovations are our magnetic and re-writable ranges. We guide our clients through all stages of design including creative concept, sampling and approval. Our superb print quality is a result of the latest technology in large format printing and our installation teams are neat, timeous, with an obsessive attention to detail. We are able to refine your room or area to a custom designed, fully interactive space that awakens, inspires and motivates.

    Services
    • Wallpaper
    • vinyl
    • signage
    • design
    • creative concepts
    • 3D Murals
    • whiteboards
    • magnetic whiteboards
    • interactive walls
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    South Africa and Johannesburg
    Address
    211 Jan Smuts Avenue, Rosebank
    2193 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-112680597 www.resurface.co.za

    Reviews

    Charles. Ondabu Gwako Charles. Ondabu Gwako
    3 years
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2020
    Edit
      Add SEO element