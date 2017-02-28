Resurface is a company dedicated to reinventing the work and living spaces of today by bringing the surfaces of a space to life in an appealing, beautiful and even interactive manner. Using a variety of applications, we can make your walls, glass, floors, doors become something that can actually enhance a space rather than just enclose it.

As leaders in our field, our aim is to continue to push boundaries and pioneer ideas into reality. Some of our turnkey innovations are our magnetic and re-writable ranges. We guide our clients through all stages of design including creative concept, sampling and approval. Our superb print quality is a result of the latest technology in large format printing and our installation teams are neat, timeous, with an obsessive attention to detail. We are able to refine your room or area to a custom designed, fully interactive space that awakens, inspires and motivates.