Plumber Pretoria
Plumbers in Pretoria
Services

  • Geyser installation
  • service & repair
  • Kitchen & Bathroom renovations
  • Drain unblocking

Projects

    Hot water system installation project.

    With over 40 years in the plumbing industry, we can confidently state that we have all it takes to fix all your plumbing issues.  Our personnel are well trained and qualified to handle any issues like; hot water installation, plumbing repairs, drain unblocking and even bathroom or kitchen renovations. We have also invested in the latest equipment that will get all plumbing jobs done within a short time. For customer friendly services and some of the most reasonable rates in Pretoria, simply give us a call on 012 004 1806 or simply visit our website at http://www.plumber-pretoria.com/.

    Service areas
    • Pretoria central
    • Pretoria city & CBD
    • Centurion
    • East
    • North East
    • North West
    • South.
    Address
    26 Mayo Lane
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041806 www.plumber-pretoria.com
