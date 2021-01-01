Your browser is out-of-date.

Covet Design
Designers in Cape Town
    • CLARENCE STREET, Covet Design Covet Design Classic style bedroom
    CLARENCE STREET, Covet Design Covet Design Classic style bedroom
    CLARENCE STREET, Covet Design Covet Design Classic style bedroom
    +14
    CLARENCE STREET
    CHESTER ROAD, Covet Design Covet Design Eclectic style bathroom
    CHESTER ROAD, Covet Design Covet Design Eclectic style bathroom
    CHESTER ROAD, Covet Design Covet Design Kitchen
    +14
    CHESTER ROAD
    HOUSE WESTBROOK, Covet Design Covet Design Living room
    HOUSE WESTBROOK, Covet Design Covet Design Living room
    HOUSE WESTBROOK, Covet Design Covet Design Living room
    +11
    HOUSE WESTBROOK
    HOUSE MILLER, Covet Design Covet Design Eclectic style bedroom
    HOUSE MILLER, Covet Design Covet Design Eclectic style bedroom
    HOUSE MILLER, Covet Design Covet Design Eclectic style bedroom
    HOUSE MILLER
    MADE IN BRAZIL - RETAIL, Covet Design Covet Design Living room
    MADE IN BRAZIL - RETAIL, Covet Design Covet Design Living room
    MADE IN BRAZIL - RETAIL, Covet Design Covet Design Living room
    +9
    MADE IN BRAZIL - RETAIL
    SANTE FE CRESCENT, Covet Design Covet Design Modern dining room
    SANTE FE CRESCENT, Covet Design Covet Design Modern dining room
    SANTE FE CRESCENT, Covet Design Covet Design Modern living room
    +7
    SANTE FE CRESCENT
    Show all 10 projects

    Covet Design is an interior design company offering clients a broad range of services

    to meet their specific design needs. Our services range from consulting to full spectrum project management, and everything in between. We provide access to some of the best suppliers in the industry, as well as top quality products and finishes, allowing our clients to fulfil their ‘Dream Home’ ideals.

    Services
    Consulting. Concept Development. Spacial planning Specification. Project management.
    Service areas
    National & International
    Address
    Green Point
    8005 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-825608691 www.covetdesign.co.za
