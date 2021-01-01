Covet Design is an interior design company offering clients a broad range of services
to meet their specific design needs. Our services range from consulting to full spectrum project management, and everything in between. We provide access to some of the best suppliers in the industry, as well as top quality products and finishes, allowing our clients to fulfil their ‘Dream Home’ ideals.
- Services
- Consulting. Concept Development. Spacial planning Specification. Project management.
- Service areas
- National & International
- Address
-
Green Point
8005 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-825608691 www.covetdesign.co.za