Ellipsis Architecture
Architects in Centurion
Reviews (3)
    Copperleaf estate living
    Blue Valley estate
    Midstream
    Copperleaf Dream

    You know how everyone dream of designing and building your own house, to your preference. 

    What we offer is a client spesific design, a tailor made house for you and your family. A site sensitive design. We also design in full 3D, do in house renders and assist in allocating the right builder.

    Services
    • From start up to approved plan
    • with assistance on site.
    Service areas
    centurion, pretoria, and midrand
    Address
    182 Koedoe str. Wierdapark, Centurion
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-834859202 therese766.wixsite.com/ellipsis

    Reviews

    Thabiso Ndebele
    Best architects in the province. Therese brings in an innovative and warm approach to home (yes home) design! Worth the money!
    8 months ago
    Anselmo Munguambe
    Excellent architects! I say that confidently. I have worked with them on a few projects and they are true professionals, creative and innovators.
    11 months ago
    Debi Leaker
    over 1 year ago
