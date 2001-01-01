Your browser is out-of-date.

Plumbers johnnesburg
    +1
    Do you have any plumbing issue in your place of residence or in your business area? Well, if you do, get to work with the best plumbers in Johannesburg by contacting us. We have specialists in geyser installation and repairs. We also unblock sinks, pipes, toilets, drains, in addition to dealing with new installations such as hot water, fixing showers and even kitchen renovations. All our customers in Johannesburg have the advantage of getting reduced charges compared to other places. Moreover our customers get to hire many experts in one location and also personnel who pay attention to all details. Talk to us today on 011 568 0974.

    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    704 Hadelle Heights, Paul Nel & Quartz Street
    2001 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-115680974 www.plumbersjohannesburg.com
