Locksmiths Pretoria
Other Businesses in Pretoria
    Break in repair project, Locksmiths Pretoria Locksmiths Pretoria
    +1
    Break in repair project

    If you are one of those people who like to take charge of their life, then when it comes to security, you do not want to get left behind. Technology is evolving by the day and new security measures are being taken by both business and home owners.  Not sure of what we are talking about? Why don’t you get in touch with any of our professional locksmiths based in Pretoria on 012 004 1811 and find out. Our services include, emergency locksmith services, safe and vault opening, lock and key replacement, security reinforcement, break in repairs and many more. Our charges are very affordable and our customers are assured of a transparent prizing method with no hidden charges. Get a free price quotation today by visiting our website at http://locksmithspretoria.com/

    Services
    • Safe Opening
    • Door Entry & Access Control
    • High Security Locks
    • Lock snapping
    • Key Cutting/ Key replacement
    • Window lock installation
    • Car and Auto Locksmiths
    • Residential and Commercial Help
    • Home Security Survey
    • Lock upgrades for new homes
    • Broken lock repairs
    • Break in repairs
    • Master Key Systems
    • Lock fitting
    • Fully mobile Vault breaking
    • Show all 15 services
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    549 Gerrit Maritz Street
    0182 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041811 locksmithspretoria.com
