Locksmith Johannesburg
Other Businesses in Johannesburg
Reviews (4)
    Safe opening project

    losing the key to your house, car or even safe, then you will be in need a locksmith. However, you simply cannot just call any locksmith in your area without having to worry about their credibility and even how safe you are working with people you know very little about. If you reside in Johannesburg and its environs, then this should be the least of your worries. Our locksmiths in Johannesburg are not only credible, but they are also trustworthy not to mention, well qualified. They have vast experience working in this industry for over 2 decades and therefore, have what it takes to handle all your locksmith requirements. All our customers also get to enjoy free consulting services from very highly skilled professionals and fairly prized round the clock services. So what are you waiting for, get in touch with us today on 011 568 0962.

    Services
    • Emergency locksmiths
    • Safe opening
    • Lock fitting
    • Key Cutting
    • Break in repairs
    • Lost key replacement
    • Window lock installation
    • Fix broken locks
    • Car locksmiths
    • Lock snapping
    • vault breaking
    • Door entry & Acess control
    • Commercial Locksmith
    • High security locks
    • Master key systems
    • Show all 15 services
    Service areas
    • Bedfordview
    • City CBD and Bruma
    • East Rand
    • Johannesburg south
    • Midrand
    • Melville & Northcriff (West)
    • Randburg
    • Roodepoort
    • Rosebank (Central)
    • Sandton and Bryanston (North)
    • Sunninghill
    • Lonehill & Fourways
    • Show all 12 service areas
    Address
    22 Marthinus Oosthuizen Avenue
    1450 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-115680962 www.locksmithjohannesburg.com

    Reviews

    Leon Monageng
    Excellent service
    about 1 year ago
    busisiwe pretty
    over 1 year ago
    Herman Oosthuizen
    To expensive
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
