M Projects
Home Builders in Durban
Reviews (14)
    M Projects offer instant mobile space solutions.

    Operating since 1986, we are South Africa’s leading manufacturer of mobile units. Whether you require separate panels or a complete turnkey package from conception to installation, M Projects will provide the solution. 

    From accommodation to site offices, classrooms, ablutions, kitchens and clinics – we’ve got you covered. The sky is the limit! 

    We only utilise quality materials and offer a choice of superior finishes, inside and out. With close attention to detail and the highest workmanship, M Projects guarantee unrivalled quality. 

    Our units can be customised to suit your needs and delivered to any location, even the remotest, nationwide or across the borders into Africa. 

    We offer a total service from transport and siting to quality products. We pride ourselves in being flexible and offering professional yet personalised service.

    Services
    • Offices
    • Residential
    • Educational Units
    • Healthcare
    • Ablusions
    • Panel Supply
    • Rentals
    • Maintenace
    • Transport
    • Modular Buildings
    Service areas
    South Africa, Africa, and Durban
    Address
    17 The Avenue East, Prospecton
    4120 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-319029755 www.mprojects.co.za/

    Reviews

    Phillip1 Heyneke
    Very helpfull
    about 2 months ago
    Manus Erasmus
    Great service
    7 months ago
    Luyanda Silangwe
    An amazing manufacturing company
    6 months ago
