Painters Cape Town
Painters in Cape Town,
Reviews
Services

  • Interior Decoration
  • Floor & Ceiling painting
  • Wood Staining
  • Drywall Texturing
  • Damp proofing & Waterproofing
  • Commercial Painting
  • Industrial Coating
  • Wallpapering
  • Varnishing & Finishing

Projects

    Painting & Coating services

    Welcome to painters Cape Town. The one place where quality painting service is guaranteed. We are renowned interior décor specialists with decades of experience in house painting, industrial coating, wood staining, and waterproofing. Our professional painters are friendly, reliable, and trustworthy. They pay attention to detail and work diligently to give you that desired look for your home and office. Colour coordination is something we have perfected after years of tackling different types of projects. Give us a call today if you need durable and affordable painting solutions. Our contact line is +2721 300 3628. You could also drop us a message on our homepage at http://www.painters-capetown.com/.

    Service areas
    • City Centre & CBD
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • Houtbay
    • Nothern Suburbs
    • Brackenfell
    • Durbanville
    • Bellville
    • Table View
    • Southern Suburbs
    • Claremont
    • Kenilworth
    • Rondebosch
    • South Peninsula
    • Stellenbosch
    • Helderberg
    • Somerset West
    • Cape Town,
    Show all 17 service areas
    Address
    11 Badgemore Avenue, Nova Constantia,
    7806, Cape Town,
    South Africa
    +27-213003628 www.painters-capetown.com
