Fridge Repairs Cape Town
Home Appliances in Cape Town
    Servicing and Repair of Home Appliances

    Repair and maintenance of home appliances are our core business here at Fridge Repairs Cape Town. We are a certified company that has specialised in servicing fridges, ovens, washing machines, and air conditioners. The company was started years ago, to serve residents and businesses in the region. Our reliability, efficiency and quality service make us the most sort after technicians in town. We take all our clients seriously and care deeply about their satisfaction. Call us today on +2787 551 0817 and talk to our friendly experts. For free quotations and more information on our service delivery, head over to our homepage at http://www.fridgerepairscapetown.com/.

    Services
    • Fridge repairs
    • Washing Machine Repairs
    • Aircon Repairs
    • Oven & Stove Repairs
    • Freezer Installation
    • Tumble Dryers
    Service areas
    • Kensington
    • Table View
    • Southern Peninsula
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • Garden Route
    • West Coast
    • City Centre
    • Southern Suburbs
    • Northern Suburbs
    • Cape Flats
    • Stellenbosch
    • Cape Town
    Address
    73 Oldham Rd Glenlily,
    7500 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-875510817 www.fridgerepairscapetown.com
