Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Painters Pretoria
Painters in Pretoria
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Interior Decor
  • Commercial Painting & Waterproofing
  • Floor Painting
  • Damp Proofing for Home & Office
  • Industrial Coating & Waterproofing
  • Sanding
  • Varnishing & Finishing
  • Wall Painting
  • Ceiling Painting
  • Door & Window Painting

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Painting and Coating Services, Painters Pretoria Painters Pretoria
    Painting and Coating Services, Painters Pretoria Painters Pretoria
    Painting and Coating Services, Painters Pretoria Painters Pretoria
    +2
    Painting and Coating Services

    Are you looking for a qualified painter to oversee your interior décor project? You have come to the right place. Our professional painting experts are highly experienced and know how to get the job done efficiently. They have mastered the art of painting, waterproofing, sanding, varnishing, and wallpapering to a fault. We have all the latest equipment which make our work easier. Apart from our effectiveness, we are also friendly, trustworthy, and always punctual. We take care of the legwork so that you can focus on other things. Call us today on +27 12 004 1831 or visit our website http://www.painterspretoria.com/ for more information and to get a free quote.

    Service areas
    • City Centre
    • Claremont
    • Hillcrest
    • Lynwood
    • Newlands
    • Bellevue
    • Mountain View
    • Silverton
    • Rosslyn
    • South
    • Centurion
    • Pretoria
    • Show all 12 service areas
    Address
    44 Dobbin St, Danville,
    0018, Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041831 www.painterspretoria.com
      Add SEO element