Joe Paine is a product and furniture design label aiming at creating products that are inventive but simple, sophisticated without pretension, with a focus on outdoor applications, plants and bird life.
The products range from plant solutions for the home, indoor and outdoor furniture, levitating candles and more are conceived by innovation and invention, born through modernist ideals, understood through prototype and experience, and finally evolve into unique and original objects.
- Services
- Retail
- product development and custom design and manufacture
- Service areas
- Joahnnesburg and Johannesburg
- Company awards
- EDIDA Best outdoor product 2008
- Address
33 Amsterdam Avenue
2001 Johannesburg
South Africa
www.joepaine.com