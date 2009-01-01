Fantastick Wall Décor is a privately owned South African Design Company, which was formed in 2009. For 6 years, we have been developing and refining the art of creating the best and most creative wall décor for a uniquely South African market. Fantastick’s head office is located in Centurion, Gauteng and we have resellers and outlets countrywide. From here, our design and operations team strives to deliver the best products and service to our clients, countrywide. The range of wall décor is designed and produced in-house to ensure that we offer top quality and uniquely South African Décor.

DIY wall décor solutions Fantastick offers our clients DIY wall décor solutions to help them transform their interiors into unique spaces with the character and atmosphere they desire. Anyone can be an interior decorator in an instant with the help of Fantastick's wide range of trendy vinyl wall art! Printed and cut from high quality vinyl and paper, the decorations remain beautiful for years. Should you however feel that it is time for a change; the decals can easily be removed and replaced without damaging the paint or walls. The waterproof vinyl stickers can be applied to any clean, smooth surface such as smooth walls, fridges, glass doors, mirrors etc. No messy paint, glue or drilling is required to install our wall decals.