Fridge Repairs Pretoria
Home Appliances in Pretoria,
    Appliance Repair and Maintenance

    Fridge repairs Pretoria are the best repair and maintenance technicians in town. We are qualified and highly experienced in fixing different appliances’ issues. Our team comprises of professional and industrious experts who can handle any malfunctions in your fridge, Air conditioner, washing machine, and Ovens. The specialists always deliver quality and durable results within a short time. We have made it our business to keep you satisfied. The rates are cost-effective and our company is renowned for practicing the highest level of transparency. Collect your free quote from our website today at http://www.fridgerepairspretoria.com/. After which you can call and talk to a technician on +27 12 004 1885.

    Services
    • Fridge repairs
    • Washing Machine Repairs
    • Aircon Repairs
    • Oven & Stove Repairs
    • Freezer Installation
    Service areas
    • Hillcrest
    • Central West
    • Centurion
    • Pretoria East
    • North East
    • Pretoria South
    • North West
    • Pretoria
    Address
    2508 Brooklyn Square
    0075 , Pretoria,
    South Africa
    +27-120041885 www.fridgerepairspretoria.com

    Reviews

    jeannie jacobs
    Nokwanda i suggest you remove your review as i reported it. Its not relevant to this business as they only service fridges and aircons. I think you have them mistaken for someone else. I myself have used their services and they are reliable and professional. Many clients can vow for that
    over 1 year ago
    Nokwanda Radebe
    The absolute worst!!! They came to fix my microwave in November, it broke down again just before Christmas. I have been calling daily but they just give stories and empty promises then still don't pitch. They have been promising to honor their 6 month workmanship since December till today. I have given up on them just to save myself stress. Please do yourself a favor and save yourself some frustration. Extremely disappointed.
    over 1 year ago
    Anneli Smit
    I made an appointment but the reception lady never sent the technicians to my house! The service I received were very UNPROFESSIONAL!!! DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME SUPPORTING THEM!!!!
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 10 reviews
