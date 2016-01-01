Your browser is out-of-date.

Decking 4 Africa
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Pretoria
Reviews (2)
    • Decking 4 Africa is a one stop wood plastic composite installation specialist. We pride ourselves in being a customer focused business ensuring that the clients vision becomes a reality, offering our customers the best installation and innovation possible.

    Our team of professionals ensure that clients get the best service and professionally installed product for a pocket fit price.  We  excel in all wood plastic composite applications including decking, cladding, fencing and so much more. We work with our clients to ensure design and functionality meet to optimise space and ensure investing in an outdoor space creates long term value.

    Services
    • Decking
    • Cladding
    • Fencing and Pergola's
    Service areas
    Guateng area and Pretoria
    Company awards
    Oflocal—Best Composite Decking in Pretoria 2016
    Address
    Manser Street
    0184 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-836454616 www.decking4africa.com

    Reviews

    Sina Swarts
    8 months ago
    Bevan van den Bergh
    Good service with an excellent product! Very satisfied!
    almost 2 years ago
