Handyman Pretoria
General Contractors in Pretoria
Reviews (11)
    Commercial and Residential Installations & Repairs

    Handyman Pretoria is home to the most reliable repair and maintenance experts. We have technicians skilled in different kinds of odd jobs. You want an appliance installed or fixed, call us. Our employees provide the best roof repairs, plumbing services, electrical installations, painting & interior décor, woodwork, paving & flooring, and gardening job. They have years of experience and know how to deal with clients. Hiring us means you get the best of everything at pocket-friendly rates. Get your free quote by calling our direct line +2712 004 1822, or leaving us a message on our website at http://www.handyman-pretoria.com/. We’ll get back to you by the day’s end.

    Services
    • Paving & Flooring
    • Metal & Steel Work
    • Painters & Decorators
    • Electrical Services
    • Carpentry & Joinery
    • Plumber Services
    • Ceiling & Drywalling
    • Roofing
    • Home Decor
    • Gardening Services
    Service areas
    • North East
    • Pretoria South
    • Lynwood
    • Pretoria Moot
    • Claremont
    • Central West
    • North West
    • Hatfield
    • Pretoria East
    • Brooklyn
    • Centurion
    Address
    81 Mackenzie St
    0011 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041822 www.handyman-pretoria.com

    Reviews

    yolanda kock
    Good work
    5 months ago
    Ria Botha
    Thanks Maartin for the good work and the quick response your guys are very help full.
    5 months ago
    David van Rensburg
    I tried to get his services. I phoned him, no answer. Fair enough, people are busy. Phoned again later, he gave me a number to WhatsApp so we can arrange a meeting to get a quote as I have a number of jobs I need doing. I send a message, no response. Two days later, I send another message, no response. My wife phones. He hangs up mid call. She sends a WhatsApp, no response. She calls and arranges to come the next day at 4. The next day she contacts him to confirm, he says he will come after 4:30. He never shows up
    4 months ago
