Headboards For Africa
Furniture & Accessories in Cape Town
Reviews
    Headboards For Africa is a family business based on christian
    values and principles, experienced in the manufacture and supply of quality furniture.

    We pride ourselves on offering furniture that combines elegant styling with the highest quality production and offer a personal service to each and every one of our customers. We'll work to your exact specifications and requirements to ensure that your furniture both lives up to and exceeds your expectations.

    We  take customer service to the next level. Our entire process is built around you, our customer. Headboards For Africa manufactures each item in house and they’re made-to-order, meaning we offer a fully bespoke service. No matter the size or shape of the item  you’re after to complete your home or business,  Headboards For Africa can deliver.

    With experts with experience in all the right places – manufacture and  upholstering,  to name a few – we’re in the perfect position to offer a shopping experience like no other. Our furniture is of the highest quality, yet boasts lower than average prices!

    Services
    Custom and bespoke headboards. Reupholstery.Furniture manufacturing
    Service areas
    National and Cape Town
    Address
    HOmestyle Square, 67 On Main Road, Diep River
    7808 Cape Town
    South Africa
    www.headboardsforafrica.co.za

    Reviews

    Sabine Kueter
    We are a German company that has implemented a project in Somerset West. We ordered 4 headboards and two benches from the company. 2 headboards kinsize, 2 single size. Despite many promises, the articles were only delivered 1 week late. Ok that can happen. However, the quality was bad. 1. Benches with gray legs were coordinated and ordered. Red ones were delivered !!!!! Legs. 2. The single headboards weren't square. This means that it is not possible to put both headboards together ... there is always a gap at the top or bottom. 3. On one of the two kingsize headboards, the support structure covered with black fabric was installed so unprofessionally that the black frame protrudes from the side. The company promised us to fix the errors within 14 days. That was 5 weeks ago !!!!! So far nothing has happened. The company never got in touch and has not been available by phone since then. An outstanding amount of 700 rand should also be repaid. Even that has not happened to this day, despite a written warning. Our mistake: we paid the entire invoice amount in advance. I can only advise everyone not to work with this company. The company is not serious
    6 months ago
    ec1685
    Sherryl and her team made us 3 headboard already and we are extremely happy with the product as well as their service ! Regards Lynette Swellendam
    6 months ago
    Talia First
    It has been an absolute pleasure to deal with Cheryl and Headboards For Africa. We have ordered from them twice now and on both occasions their service has been excellent. I cannot recommend them enough.
    5 months ago
