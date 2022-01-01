We are a German company that has implemented a project in Somerset West.
We ordered 4 headboards and two benches from the company. 2 headboards kinsize, 2 single size.
Despite many promises, the articles were only delivered 1 week late.
Ok that can happen. However, the quality was bad.
1. Benches with gray legs were coordinated and ordered. Red ones were delivered !!!!! Legs.
2. The single headboards weren't square. This means that it is not possible to put both headboards together ... there is always a gap at the top or bottom.
3. On one of the two kingsize headboards, the support structure covered with black fabric was installed so unprofessionally that the black frame protrudes from the side.
The company promised us to fix the errors within 14 days. That was 5 weeks ago !!!!! So far nothing has happened. The company never got in touch and has not been available by phone since then.
An outstanding amount of 700 rand should also be repaid. Even that has not happened to this day, despite a written warning.
Our mistake: we paid the entire invoice amount in advance.
I can only advise everyone not to work with this company. The company is not serious