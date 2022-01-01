Your browser is out-of-date.

Headboards 4 Africa
Furniture & Accessories in Cape Town
Reviews (15)
    Services
    Custom and bespoke headboards. Reupholstery.Furniture manufacturing
    Service areas
    National and Cape Town
    Address
    7808 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-215349521

    Reviews

    Genevieve Van Tonder
    TERRIBLE SERVICE & PRODUCT. Made an order in March 2022 for custom bases. Eventually it got delivered in June however the bases were too long after which they informed me that my order was mixed up so I got the incorrect base size wise with the correct material. Sent it back and eventually in August 2022 it got redelivered. This time the stitching was done so poorly it looked like second hand bed bases. It was also not the correct height. I eventually informed Cheryl who immediately was on the defence saying i lied about what I had ordered and that she personally sent out the order which was perfect when it left. She asked me why I waited until the weekend to inform her of the damage and implied that I somehow damaged the material myself. I have 5 business days according to the CPA for what its worth. Then also added on that the previous incorrect order I had sent back somehow jumped into different packaging and was dirty but that she did not charge me for it which is utter nonsense. Only brings that up now that I want her to do the material properly. I even let the height (which was incorrect) slide and asked her to redo the material. I have never experienced such bad customer service and the arrogance of this woman is on another level. This company does not take pride in their product and do not value customers. She even had the audacity to tell me that I squeezed the bases into a frame and damaged it. I showed her images of how it does not fit into the frame but lies on top so it cannot be squeezed in. She didn't care and informed me that SHE HAS ALREADY LOST ON THE ORDER. No care that I had to wait from March to August with two incorrect orders - but hey she lost right. Never in my life. I hope no one spends their money with this company and experiences her disgusting arrogance.
    1 day ago
    Project date: August 2022
    Sabine Kueter
    We are a German company that has implemented a project in Somerset West. We ordered 4 headboards and two benches from the company. 2 headboards kinsize, 2 single size. Despite many promises, the articles were only delivered 1 week late. Ok that can happen. However, the quality was bad. 1. Benches with gray legs were coordinated and ordered. Red ones were delivered !!!!! Legs. 2. The single headboards weren't square. This means that it is not possible to put both headboards together ... there is always a gap at the top or bottom. 3. On one of the two kingsize headboards, the support structure covered with black fabric was installed so unprofessionally that the black frame protrudes from the side. The company promised us to fix the errors within 14 days. That was 5 weeks ago !!!!! So far nothing has happened. The company never got in touch and has not been available by phone since then. An outstanding amount of 700 rand should also be repaid. Even that has not happened to this day, despite a written warning. Our mistake: we paid the entire invoice amount in advance. I can only advise everyone not to work with this company. The company is not serious
    9 months ago
    ec1685
    Sherryl and her team made us 3 headboard already and we are extremely happy with the product as well as their service ! Regards Lynette Swellendam
    9 months ago
