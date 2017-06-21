Your browser is out-of-date.

HEID Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sandton, Johannesburg
    • Residential Magaliesburg SA - Industrial Kitchen, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Industrial style kitchen Iron/Steel Black
    Residential Magaliesburg SA - Industrial Kitchen, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Industrial style kitchen Wood Wood effect
    Residential Magaliesburg SA - Industrial Kitchen, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Industrial style kitchen Concrete Grey
    +1
    Residential Magaliesburg SA - Industrial Kitchen
    HEID Interior Design, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Commercial spaces
    HEID Interior Design, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Commercial spaces
    HEID Interior Design, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Commercial spaces
    +1
    HEID Interior Design
    Corporate Office Installation, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Commercial spaces
    Corporate Office Installation, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Commercial spaces
    Corporate Office Installation, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Commercial spaces
    Corporate Office Installation
    Residential Development, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Minimalist dining room Multicolored
    Residential Development, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Living room
    Residential Development
    Residential French Lane, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Modern kitchen Granite Black
    Residential French Lane, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Modern living room Bricks White
    Residential French Lane, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Modern bathroom Tiles Black
    Residential French Lane
    Night Club, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Commercial spaces Concrete Multicolored
    Night Club
    HEID DESIGN is a design, installation and project management company. We offer our clients a unique service with a full turnkey solution within the commercial, retail and hospitality, and residential industries

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Space Planning
    • Design Concept
    • Detailed Drawings
    • Council Submissions
    • 3D Branding
    • Product Development
    • Branding
    • Construction
    • Procurement
    • Reupholstery
    • Renovations
    • Product Sourcing
    • Wall paper design
    • Decorating
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Africa
    • Abroad
    • Sandton
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    23A, 10th Avenue, Rivonia
    2128 Sandton, Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-112340536 www.heid.co.za
