SW Renovators
Schools & Organisations in Cape Town
Reviews (0)
    SWR is able to carry out full refurbishment and all aspects of general building services. With our comprehensive knowledge of the construction industry, and many years experience, we are confident that we can offer quality workmanship at a competitive rate. 
    With our extensive experience we are able to offer specialized design and refurbishment services, of the highest standard and fully guaranteed. We strongly believe that being professional and respectful gets the best results, however big or small your project may be.

    Services
    BUILDING ELECTRICAL PLUMBING TILING PAINTING JOINERY CARPENTRY FLOORING KITCHEN UNITS PLASTERING SKIMMING ALUMINIUM DOORS WINDOWS
    Service areas
    CAPE TOWN and SOUTH AFRICA
    Address
    Studentsway 10
    7800 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-716708885 www.swrenovators.co.za/index.html
    Legal disclosure

    Combining local knowledge with extensive experience of the building industry, SWR will provide you with the most efficient, friendly and reliable building and refurbishment service. All of our work is completed by fully qualified builders, with a proven history of customer referrals.

