SWR is able to carry out full refurbishment and all aspects of general building services. With our comprehensive knowledge of the construction industry, and many years experience, we are confident that we can offer quality workmanship at a competitive rate.
With our extensive experience we are able to offer specialized design and refurbishment services, of the highest standard and fully guaranteed. We strongly believe that being professional and respectful gets the best results, however big or small your project may be.
- Services
- BUILDING ELECTRICAL PLUMBING TILING PAINTING JOINERY CARPENTRY FLOORING KITCHEN UNITS PLASTERING SKIMMING ALUMINIUM DOORS WINDOWS
- Service areas
- CAPE TOWN and SOUTH AFRICA
- Address
Studentsway 10
7800 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-716708885 www.swrenovators.co.za/index.html
