Cape Town Handyman
General Contractors in Cape Town
Reviews (3)
Projects

    Different Handyman Services

    Here at Cape Town Handyman, we are committed to providing quality services to our esteemed clients in Johannesburg and its environs. Our company was started many years ago, to cater to the rising need for qualified technicians. We are a one stop shop for all manner of repair and maintenance professionals. Roofing experts, gardeners, electricians, plumbers, painters, carpenters, you name them. Each one of our employees is highly qualified and experienced. They are also reliable and friendly. Let us know what you need and we will work on it right away. The number to call is +27 21 300 3600, and our homepage is at http://www.capetownhandyman.com/.

    Services
    • Gardening
    • Roofing
    • Drywalling
    • Electrician
    • Home Decor
    • Paving & Flooring
    • Plumbers
    • Carpentry & Joinery
    • Painters & Decorators
    Service areas
    • Cape Flats
    • Garden Route
    • Stellenbosch
    • Somerset West
    • City Bowl
    • Table View
    • West Coast
    • Southern Peninsula
    • Durbanville
    • Kensington
    • Bellville
    • Kenilworth
    • Hout Bay
    • Cape Town
    Address
    27 Cleveland St Boston
    7530 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213003600 www.capetownhandyman.com

    Reviews

    Geoffrey Du Toit
    7 months ago
    TOITMEDIA SA SEO Specialist
    11 months ago
    Geoffrey Du Toit
    Great Job, value for money
    11 months ago
