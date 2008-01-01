Your browser is out-of-date.

De Oliveira Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
    Master Bedrooms
    Master Bedrooms

    At De Oliveira Designs we believe a home is not only a place of shelter, but a sanctury  where ones roots should be planted firmly in the ground to ensure stability and a contented, fruitful life. We design dynamic spaces in which to express your character, ones which promote growth,transformation, comfort and tranquility. Personal sanctuaries built to last.

    We offer a wide range of services for both inside and outside the home. So if you are looking for an idividually tailored design solution from Interior Design, Landscaping  or a bespoke piece of lighting, you have come to the right place.   From thought to fruition we will be there every step of the way to ensure that the end result is the perfect life space custom made for living.    We are based in Bedfordview Johannesburg but service a wide range of surrounding areas including Pretoria.

    Services
    Interior Design, Decorating, and Landscaping
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Company awards
    Showcasing of Interior Works on The Home Channel South Africa
    Address
    2008 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-727219711 www.deoliveiradesigns.com
