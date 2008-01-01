At De Oliveira Designs we believe a home is not only a place of shelter, but a sanctury where ones roots should be planted firmly in the ground to ensure stability and a contented, fruitful life. We design dynamic spaces in which to express your character, ones which promote growth,transformation, comfort and tranquility. Personal sanctuaries built to last.

We offer a wide range of services for both inside and outside the home. So if you are looking for an idividually tailored design solution from Interior Design, Landscaping or a bespoke piece of lighting, you have come to the right place. From thought to fruition we will be there every step of the way to ensure that the end result is the perfect life space custom made for living. We are based in Bedfordview Johannesburg but service a wide range of surrounding areas including Pretoria.