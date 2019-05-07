We create dream properties. From custom designed show units (home staging) to residential interior design, we assist property owners to illuminate the potential of their spaces. For sellers of furnished residential properties, we offer a consulting service to increase the appeal of their homes. Everybody want's to live in or buy a dream house- let us help you transform your property into one.





Services Provided

Interior Design, Art Selection, Bathroom Design, Bedroom Design, Colour Consulting, Custom Home Staging, Decluttering, Design Consultation, Downsizing, Furniture Sales, Furniture Selection, Home Staging, Kids Bedroom Design, Living Room Design, Space Planning





Areas Served

Johannesburg, Pretoria



