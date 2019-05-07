Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Illuminate Home Staging
Home Stagers in Johannesburg
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Home Staging: Pretoria Show Unit, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Living room
    Home Staging: Pretoria Show Unit, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Kitchen
    Home Staging: Pretoria Show Unit, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Kitchen
    +39
    Home Staging: Pretoria Show Unit
    Custom Home Staging: Show Unit , Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Minimalist dining room
    Custom Home Staging: Show Unit , Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Kitchen
    Custom Home Staging: Show Unit , Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Kitchen
    +22
    Custom Home Staging: Show Unit
    Designing for small spaces: Staged studio apartment 33m2, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Minimalist bedroom
    Designing for small spaces: Staged studio apartment 33m2, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Living room
    Designing for small spaces: Staged studio apartment 33m2, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Minimalist bedroom
    +12
    Designing for small spaces: Staged studio apartment 33m2
    South African Home Stagers' Home, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Living room
    South African Home Stagers' Home, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Tropical style dining room
    South African Home Stagers' Home, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Tropical style dining room
    +12
    South African Home Stagers' Home
    Light and Airy Staged Show Unit, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Minimalist dining room
    Light and Airy Staged Show Unit, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Living room
    Light and Airy Staged Show Unit, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Minimalist dining room
    +24
    Light and Airy Staged Show Unit
    Interior Marketing: Custom Home Staging, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Small bedroom
    Interior Marketing: Custom Home Staging, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Small bedroom
    Interior Marketing: Custom Home Staging, Illuminate Home Staging Illuminate Home Staging Modern style bedroom
    +14
    Interior Marketing: Custom Home Staging
    Show all 11 projects

    We create dream properties. From custom designed show units (home staging) to residential interior design, we assist property owners to illuminate the potential of their spaces. For sellers of furnished residential properties, we offer a consulting service to increase the appeal of their homes. Everybody want's to live in or buy a dream house- let us help you transform your property into one.


    Services Provided

    Interior Design, Art Selection, Bathroom Design, Bedroom Design, Colour Consulting, Custom Home Staging, Decluttering, Design Consultation, Downsizing, Furniture Sales, Furniture Selection, Home Staging, Kids Bedroom Design, Living Room Design, Space Planning


    Areas Served

    Johannesburg, Pretoria 


    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decorating
    • Home Staging
    • Property Staging
    • Home Styling
    • Interior Styling
    • Interior Marketing
    • Custom Show Units
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Johannesburg
    Address
    174 Daisy Street, Sandton
    2195 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-726656575 www.illuminatehomestaging.co.za
      Add SEO element