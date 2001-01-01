Your browser is out-of-date.

Furniture Hire Joburg
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg
    Furniture Hire & Event Planning

    We are an experienced event planning company with all the necessary equipment and expertise to deliver satisfactory results. Our employees are extremely reliable and professional. You want the best décor & lighting, quality marquees & tents, outdoor heaters & cooling fans, or just furniture, talk to us. We are the only company with a proven track record of getting the job done. Whether you are planning a small garden party or a huge wedding reception, we are here for you. One phone call to our hotline +2787 550 3169 is all it takes. Meanwhile you can get your free quote by filling the contact form on our website at http://www.furniturehire.joburg/.

    Services
    • Outdoor Furniture
    • Decor & Lighting
    • Outdoor Heaters & Cooling Fans
    • Marquee & Tent Hire
    • Bar Hire
    • Flooring & Dance Floors
    • Tables & Chairs
    • Loungers & Sofas
    • Bar Stools
    • Quality Finishings
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • City Centre & CBD
    • JHB South
    • Midrand
    • Roodepoort
    • Randburg
    • Bedfordview
    • Sandton
    • Bryanston
    • Lonehill
    • Alberton
    • Benoni
    • Killarney
    • Bellevue
    • Boksburg
    • Brakpan
    • Edenvale
    • Germiston
    • Kempton Park
    • Johannesburg
    • Show all 19 service areas
    Address
    Rm 27D Kruis House, Commissioner Street, Marshal Town,
    2001 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-875503169 www.furniturehire.joburg
