We are an experienced event planning company with all the necessary equipment and expertise to deliver satisfactory results. Our employees are extremely reliable and professional. You want the best décor & lighting, quality marquees & tents, outdoor heaters & cooling fans, or just furniture, talk to us. We are the only company with a proven track record of getting the job done. Whether you are planning a small garden party or a huge wedding reception, we are here for you. One phone call to our hotline +2787 550 3169 is all it takes. Meanwhile you can get your free quote by filling the contact form on our website at http://www.furniturehire.joburg/.