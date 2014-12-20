SOJE Interior, Design and Décor is a Gauteng based company that specialises in designing and advice on interior space utilisation as well as decorating of residential and/or corporate spaces. We also deliver some additional services such as gift, art and home décor articles design and production as well as offering relocation planning and advice services in Gauteng areas.
- Services
- Space utilisation and designs
- decorating services
- design and production of home decor articles
- small furniture and artworks. We also offer home/office relocation services which includes assistance in planning and advice services during a relocation project.
- Service areas
- Gauteng and South Africa
- Company awards
- Not yet
- Address
-
Woodhill Estate, 24 Clovelly Avenue, Woodhill, 0076
0076 Gauteng
South Africa
+27-827798973 www.soje-interior.co.za