SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gauteng
    • Copperleaf Estate Project, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Copperleaf Estate Project, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Copperleaf Estate Project, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +46
    Copperleaf Estate Project
    Garden Fountain, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
    Garden Fountain, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
    Garden Fountain, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
    +10
    Garden Fountain
    Business Exterior Design Project, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Commercial spaces Metal Metallic/Silver
    Business Exterior Design Project, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Black
    Business Exterior Design Project
    Mosaic Fountain, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
    Mosaic Fountain, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
    Mosaic Fountain, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd)
    +10
    Mosaic Fountain
    French House, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Mediterranean style house
    French House, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Mediterranean style garden
    French House, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Mediterranean style garden
    +16
    French House
    Tuscan House Renovations, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Rustic style house Beige
    Tuscan House Renovations, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Rustic style house
    Tuscan House Renovations, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) Rustic style house
    +8
    Tuscan House Renovations
    Show all 7 projects

    SOJE Interior, Design and Décor is a Gauteng based company that specialises in designing and advice on interior space utilisation as well as decorating of residential and/or corporate spaces.  We also deliver some additional services such as gift, art and home décor articles design and production as well as offering relocation planning and advice services in Gauteng areas.

    Services
    • Space utilisation and designs
    • decorating services
    • design and production of home decor articles
    • small furniture and artworks. We also offer home/office relocation services which includes assistance in planning and advice services during a relocation project.
    Service areas
    Gauteng and South Africa
    Company awards
    Not yet
    Address
    Woodhill Estate, 24 Clovelly Avenue, Woodhill, 0076
    0076 Gauteng
    South Africa
    +27-827798973 www.soje-interior.co.za
