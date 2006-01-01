Your browser is out-of-date.

REIS
Architects in Linden, Johannesburg
    • Staircases, REIS REIS Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Iron/Steel
    +7
    Staircases
    Round Dining Table Glass Top
    Rectangular Conference Table with Glass Top
    Stand 214-4 Monaghan Farm
    Stand 15-Monaghan Farm
    House L1, Bach Village, Monaghan Farm
    REIS provides a bespoke design, detailing and project implementation service for residential, corporate, hospitality and retail projects. Our team of architects and interior designers deliver integrated design solutions from structural systems to interior fit-out and bespoke furniture design to soft fabric finishes and colour schemes.  Contact us on info@reis.co.za or call: +27113255353

    Services
    Architecture Interiors and Furniture
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    67, 7th Street
    2196 Linden, Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-113255353 www.reis.co.za
