Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
Reviews (5)
    Suitcase Chairs

    Using pieces of discarded junk, Recreate creates a unique, recycled range of furniture, lighting and interior accessories, each piece infused with its own previous character but with a new function. By blending South African craftsmanship, with high end finishes and our own eclectic flair, Recreate makes an original end product with a new integrity that epitomizes the very best of South African design.

    Recreate also specialize in Interior Design, Redecorating and Renovations and its design philosophy is to strive for the unconventional and unique in every project.

    Services
    • Interior design
    • redocrating
    • renovation and custom made furniture
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    6 Stowe Street, Salt River
    7925 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214470007 www.recreate.za.net

    Reviews

    Andrew Goosen
    over 3 years ago
    Maryam Tohidi
    almost 5 years ago
    Adolf Muzwagwa
    the name says it all, creativity at it's best.
    about 4 years ago
