Using pieces of discarded junk, Recreate creates a unique, recycled range of furniture, lighting and interior accessories, each piece infused with its own previous character but with a new function. By blending South African craftsmanship, with high end finishes and our own eclectic flair, Recreate makes an original end product with a new integrity that epitomizes the very best of South African design.

Recreate also specialize in Interior Design, Redecorating and Renovations and its design philosophy is to strive for the unconventional and unique in every project.