Shandor Daolio
Artists & Artisans in Johannesburg
    Shandor offers unique and exclusive Paint Techniques, Murals, and Wall art including the specialised Trompe-l'oeil method. 

    Classically trained in Italy and with decades of experience she has a unique eye for composition and is fastidious about attention to detail. Each project is approached with creativity, precision and an attitude of excellence. Her work will enhance your home or commercial office with character and atmosphere.

    Services
    • Murals
    • Paint techniques on furniture and walls—indoor and outdoor. Marble techniqueing
    • Furniture placement.
    Service areas
    Greater Johannesburg and Pretoria area
    Address
    Fourways
    2191 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-828928926 www.shandor.co.za
