Melonwoods Indonesian Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Durban
Reviews (5)
    The Sheds Waterfall Estate, Midrand

    Melonwoods is a direct importer of solid wooden furniture.  

    We provide you with furniture that will help you create a unique, on trend interior with contemporary wood furniture that is well priced and hardwearing.

    We supply retailers, hotels and interior decorators.

    Our furniture is made in raw and reclaimed teak, stained mahogany, iron and wood combination as well as a wide range of handcrafted mirrors.

    Services
    Furniture as well as interior decor advice
    Service areas
    • Nationwide as well as the ability to export to Africa
    • Durban
    Address
    Units 5-10 Edstan Business Park, 2 Ibhubesi Rd, Riverhorse Valley
    4017 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-315125112 www.melonwoods.co.za

    Reviews

    richard kaufmann
    over 3 years ago
    GREAT
    Very nice
    almost 5 years ago
    Bradley Moodie
    Ok place to visit, was not as big selection as I had hoped for
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
