Waterproofers Johannesburg
Roofing & Gutters in Gauteng,
Reviews (1)
    Quality Waterproofing Solutions

    Waterproofing services in Johannesburg have improved significantly over the past 40 years. Thanks to our skilled and experienced waterproofers. They are the leading roof experts in the entire region. We deal with all manner of waterproofing solutions, roof & gutter installations, repairs, and maintenance. Damp proofing is also another area we are exceptionally good at. We will keep your walls, flooring, and basement watertight at a very affordable fee. Our services are customized in accordance with your needs and budget. Talk to us today through our direct hotline +2710 500 4221 and get a free quote.

    Services
    • Roof Repairs
    • Damp Proofing
    • Guttering & Roofing Services
    • Waterproofing
    Service areas
    • JHB City Centre & CBD
    • Johannesburg North
    • Johannesburg South
    • East Rand
    • Kempton Park
    • Alberton
    • Randburg
    • Bedfordview
    • Midrand
    • Sandton
    • Gauteng,
    Address
    31 Cleaveland Road, Sandton,
    2146 Gauteng,
    South Africa
    +27-105004221 www.waterproofingjohannesburg.com

    Reviews

    Adam Smith
    Thank you for the amazing waterproofing work you did on our houses roof. We will recommend your services to our friends and family.
    about 3 years ago
