Here at Carpet Cleaners Cape Town, we provide quality rug washing and repair services to clients at affordable rates. The company has been in operation for many years. Therefore, we have mastered the art of stain removal better than our competitors. Our equipment and detergents are very effective. It only takes a couple of hours to get your upholstery clean and dry. We also sanitize mattresses and get rid of bad odor. Give us a call today and we will get your carpet looking fresh and new. Our direct hotline is +27213001794.