Electrician Pretoria
Electricians in Pretoria
Reviews
Services

  • General Electrical Repairs
  • Lights / Switches / Plug Sockets
  • Appliance Installations
  • Testing and Inspection (PAC Testing)
  • Fault Finding and Diagnosis
  • Emergency Electrician
  • Full or Partial Re-Wiring
  • Electrical Safety Certificates (C.O.C)

Projects

    Residential and Commercial Electrical Repairs

    Electrician Pretoria is a professional company made up of experienced and industrious technicians. We are skilled in all manner of electrical installations and repairs. Be it fixing sockets, switches, lighting, or just carrying out an overall inspection of your system, you can be sure we will get the job done well, and fast. We are a certified firm that is mandated to issue electrical compliance certificates. Our rates are very affordable. You can confirm by requesting for a free quote through our contact line +27120041808.

    Service areas
    • Pretoria Central
    • City Centre & CBD
    • Rosslyn
    • Montana
    • Silverton
    • Waverley
    • Bellevue
    • Arcadia
    • Lynwood
    • Hillcrest
    • Garsfontein
    • Hatfield
    • Eastwood
    • Menlopark
    • Menlyn
    • Newlands
    • Brooklyn
    • Faerie Glen
    • Waterkloof
    • Akasia
    • Wierdapark
    • Centurion
    Address
    66 Wierda Road East Sandton 2196 Gauteng
    0001 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041808 www.electrician-pretoria.com
