Plumbers Pretoria
Plumbers in Pretoria
Reviews (0)
Services

  • 24 Hour Plumber
  • New Installations
  • Geyser Installation & Repair
  • Solar Geysers
  • Bathroom/Kitchen Renovations
  • Drain Unblocking
  • Sewer line inspection

Projects

    Plumbing Services - Installation and Maintenance

    Being the best plumbing experts in Pretoria, we always strive to provide quality installations, repairs, and maintenance services at pocket-friendly rates to all our clients. Plumbers Pretoria is a team of skilled and industrious professionals. Our job description ranges from drain unblocking, bathroom renovations, drainage inspection, pipe installation, solar geyser repairs, all the way to unclogging sewer lines. We are available round the clock in case of any emergencies. Give us a call on +2712 004 1813, and we will show up.

    Service areas
    • Centurion
    • Danville
    • Mountain View
    • Pretoria West
    • Lynwood
    • Menlo Park
    • Menlyn
    • Newlands
    • Sunnyside
    • Brooklyn
    • Faerie Glen
    • Hatfield
    • Hillcrest
    • Bellevue
    • Montana
    • Silverton
    • Waverley
    • Rosslyn
    • Pretoria South
    Address
    976 Arcadia Street,
    0001 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041813 www.plumbers-pretoria.com
