Tru Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Projects

    Ebotse Estate
    Ebotse Estate
    Home in Athol
    Dunkeld Apartment

    Architectural Interior Designers

    Designing Signature Lifestyles:

    - Architectural Interior Design

    -Furniture & Lighting Design

    -Interior Decor

    -Fittings & finishings

    We do all of that. But with Tru Interiors, you have more than a list of services. If you are looking for architectural interior designers who are as passionate about your space as you are, Tru Interiors is your partner of choice. Our portfolio offers you a snapshot of some of the many projects we have undertaken, see how we strike the right balance between function and appeal in creating signature lifestyles for our clients. Simply put, we offer turnkey solutions which transform ordinary living spaces into poetic works of art that make life in the home a beautiful experience.

    Services
    • We offer full turn key services which include working on projects from inception to completion. We can assist with: Meeting up with architects and confirming all plans
    • advising on lighting and electrical layouts
    • advising on finishes and sanitary ware
    • kitchen design and layout
    • furniture layouts and plotting
    • full presentations with furniture designs and fabric swatches with complete care and layout instructions for post installation
    Service areas
    • South Africa and Internationally
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    97 East Avenue , Athol
    2196 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-823259847 www.truinteriors.co.za
    Legal disclosure
    Our Philosophy


    The first step in our journey with clients is not the presentation of plans. It is self-discovery. It’s about helping our clients unearth and define their personal style. As architectural interior designers, we believe that style is about knowing who you are and what you want to say. We also understand that in a fast-paced world, people’s roles and functions may change throughout the day but who they are and the place they call home doesn’t. We get it. Because we are more than architects. More than interior designers. More than interior decor specialists. We are co-creators who know how to capture the spirit of each client and the essence of the space they live in. In our view, architecture, interior design and decor are not disparate. They are one. For us, a home is not simply about form and function. Nor is it a matter of shelter. It is also about pleasure. This is why we are offer turnkey solutions which transform ordinary living spaces into poetic works of art, from the furnishings and fittings to the accessories that make life in the home a beautiful experience.

