Cape Town Pest Control
    Pest Control services

    Cape Town Pest Control is a team of highly qualified professionals. We have been exterminating ants, termites, rodents, cockroaches, and bedbugs from homes for more than 40 years. Therefore, we know exactly what needs to be done and how to do it when it comes to fumigation, and bird proofing & control. Our pest control methods are not only efficient but also environmentally friendly. Call us on +27213001905.

    Services
    • Fumigation
    • Termite control
    • Rodent control
    • Cockroach control
    • Insects & bug control
    • Ant control
    Service areas
    • City Centre & CBD
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • Durbanville
    • Bellville
    • Kensington
    • Thornton
    • Maitland
    • Brackenfell
    • Tableview
    • Brooklyn
    • Kenilworth
    • Claremont
    • Overberg
    • Stellenbosch
    • Somerset West
    • Epping
    • Cape Town, Western Cape,
    Address
    1 Piet Retief St Stellenbosch 7600,
    8001 Cape Town, Western Cape,
    South Africa
    +27-213001905 www.pestcontrol-capetown.com
