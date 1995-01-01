Lees & Short Associated Architects

(established 1995) and Ken Froise Architects (established 2010) joined in 2015 to form a new collaborative Durban based entity DesigncoLab.

This new company brings together over 75 years of collective experience and investigation in architecture and urbanism. Their experience includes sustainable development, development management, project facilitation, project packaging, feasibility studies, stakeholder engagement, urban strategy and design - including for the informal economy, urban renewal projects, transport oriented development and public housing.

The Directors, Joanne Lees, Gary Short and Ken Froise, bring a range of diverse built environment competencies and perspectives together, to offer an integrated service that includes everything from big picture thinking to technical detail and implementation. Completed work includes large, medium and small-scale public and private sector projects.

Their collaborative approach enables trans-disciplinary integration, and openness to innovative rather than prescribed solutions.

The company has an additional staff complement of 4, including project architects and technologists. The team works closely together, and has strong conceptual skills and the ability to innovate. They are able to integrate sector imperatives and objectives into holistic solutions and approaches, and to develop guidelines for sustainable urbanism to inform development decision-making. The team strives to achieve the best possible outcomes, through processes that are appropriate to each specific project. From inception to completion, this team has a reputation for thorough and competent execution in all respects.

LSF DESIGNCO LAB (Pty) Ltd has a Level 4 BBBEE rating, as an Exempt Micro-Enterprise.