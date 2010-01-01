Your browser is out-of-date.

Rae Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Jhb
    • Jenna Hartell, a qualified Interior Designer and owner of Rae Interiors Design and Decor showcases her passion for design and attention to detail through the many residential Interior design projects she has been involved in. Her interiors are an endless vision of her personal creative approach and a reflection of each of her client’s personal tastes and characteristic lifestyles. Each home embodies effortless and memorable design and her fondness of beautiful fabrics and textures bring each project to life. QUALIFICATION: National Diploma in Interior Design (NDip Interior Design) through FADA University of Johannesburg - 2010.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Decorating and Styling
    Service areas
    Residential and JHB
    Address
    Thornhill Estate
    1613 Jhb
    South Africa
    +27-761465089 www.rae-interiors.co.za
