Jenna Hartell, a qualified Interior Designer and owner of Rae Interiors Design and Decor showcases her passion for design and attention to detail through the many residential Interior design projects she has been involved in. Her interiors are an endless vision of her personal creative approach and a reflection of each of her client’s personal tastes and characteristic lifestyles. Each home embodies effortless and memorable design and her fondness of beautiful fabrics and textures bring each project to life. QUALIFICATION: National Diploma in Interior Design (NDip Interior Design) through FADA University of Johannesburg - 2010.