Sonia Hayes Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pietermaritzburg
    • Kew Gardens Home, Sonia Hayes Interiors Sonia Hayes Interiors
    Kew Gardens Home

    I am an experienced Interior Designer and Decorator who works in the residential and commercial sector. I excel at space planning and colour co-ordination and prefer a contemporary classic style which allows spaces to best represent those who occupy them. 

    Services
    • Space planning
    • 3D rendering
    • decorating and customizing your home or business
    • colour concepts
    • style planning
    • consulting
    Service areas
    National
    Address
    77 Hosking Drive
    3201 Pietermaritzburg
    South Africa
    +27-827261960 www.soniahayesinteriors.com
