Modiwall Vertical Gardens
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Centurion
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Reception and Dining Area Green Wall - Retirement Village, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Commercial spaces
    Reception and Dining Area Green Wall - Retirement Village, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Modiwall Vertical Gardens Commercial spaces
    Reception and Dining Area Green Wall - Retirement Village, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Modiwall Vertical Gardens Commercial spaces
    Reception and Dining Area Green Wall - Retirement Village
    Retirement Village - Dining Area Vertical Garden and Waterfall, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Commercial spaces
    Retirement Village - Dining Area Vertical Garden and Waterfall, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Modiwall Vertical Gardens Commercial spaces
    Retirement Village - Dining Area Vertical Garden and Waterfall, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Modiwall Vertical Gardens Commercial spaces
    Retirement Village - Dining Area Vertical Garden and Waterfall
    Air filtering Green Wall in a Laboratory, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Study/office
    Air filtering Green Wall in a Laboratory , Modiwall Vertical Gardens Modiwall Vertical Gardens Study/office
    Air filtering Green Wall in a Laboratory , Modiwall Vertical Gardens Modiwall Vertical Gardens Study/office
    Air filtering Green Wall in a Laboratory
    Courtyard Vertical Garden, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Zen garden
    Courtyard Vertical Garden, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Modiwall Vertical Gardens Zen garden
    Courtyard Vertical Garden, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Modiwall Vertical Gardens Zen garden
    Courtyard Vertical Garden
    Living Room Vertical Garden, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Interior landscaping
    Living Room Vertical Garden, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Modiwall Vertical Gardens Interior landscaping
    Living Room Vertical Garden, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Modiwall Vertical Gardens Interior landscaping
    Living Room Vertical Garden
    Netcare Muldersdrift, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Commercial spaces
    Netcare Muldersdrift, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Modiwall Vertical Gardens Commercial spaces
    Netcare Muldersdrift, Modiwall Vertical Gardens Modiwall Vertical Gardens Commercial spaces
    Netcare Muldersdrift
    Show all 8 projects

    The Modiwall Vertical Garden System is a unique, patented modular green wall product that allows anyone to easily create their own vertical garden. You can build any size or shape of vertical garden, to fit in any space you have available. It's quick and easy, and best of all it takes care of the plants for you.

    Services
    Vertical Garden Supplier
    Service areas
    Worldwide and Centurion
    Company awards
    Winner of the 2016 Gold Award at the South African Landscapers Institute in the Specialised Landscape Construction category—Installation done by Bidvest Landscaping
    Address
    Pebble Springs, Highveld
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-126610538 www.modiwall.com

    Reviews

    SP Botha
    You want a vertical garden this is the way to go! Start small and add to your vertical wall.
    12 months ago
    Gerald Albertyn
    over 2 years ago
    Lucinda Orsmond
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
