Electrician Cape Town
Electricians in Cape Town
Reviews
Services

  • Electrical Repairs
  • Installations & Re-Wiring
  • Electrical Certificates (C.O.C) Cape Town
  • Commercial & Industrial

Projects

    Electrical wiring project.

    For more than a decade, we have continuously and consistently offered quality electrical services to Cape Town residents and the surrounding areas. Our team is made up of qualified electricians who together make up the best rated electrical team in the whole of the cape. Our services range from doing electrical repairs, installations, rewiring and all commercial and industrial electrical services. We also have electricians who are available to work round the clock so you don't have to worry when you find yourself in a blackout due to an electrical fault. All our electricians are qualified and have the right certification which assures you that you get quality work from our experts. To make a booking, call us on 021 300 1862 or visit our website at http://www.electrician-capetown.com.

    Service areas
    • City Centre
    • Stellenbosch
    • Northern Suburbs
    • Southern Suburbs
    • South Peninsula
    • Cape Flats
    • Paarl
    • Helderberg
    • Boland & Overberg
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • West Coast
    • Cape Town
    Address
    26 Luisa Way, Hout Bay
    7806 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213001862 www.electrician-capetown.com
