Heidi Jäger offers a complete turnkey design service including all aspects of a contract. With considerable experience delivering projects specialising in: work place, residential and hospitality, particularly resorts and guest houses.
Heidi considers sustainability and social responsibility as fundamental to creating quality spaces. She believes design has the power to transform lives and embrace adaptive reuse of spaces that re-establish environments and enhances the quality of life. Her style – clean lines and a fresh chic look, connecting interiors with exterior spaces, to fashion interiorscapes that create a sense of place.
- Services
- Project Analysis
- Creative Design
- sourcing and procurement of fabrics and products
- Shop fitting and Project Management.
- Service areas
- Cape Town . South Africa
- Company awards
- Founder and owner of BHC School of Design from 1996 – 2000. Director and share holder of BHC School of Design 2000 – 2014
- Currently a part time Lecturer of Design and Design theory at Cape Peninsula University of technology.
- Heidi is in the process of completing her Masters’ Degree in sustainable design,
- A Professional member of the IID, Member African Brand Link and Wesgro
- Address
-
9 Willow Crescent. Blouberg Rise
7441 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-832695087 www.heidijager.co.za