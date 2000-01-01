Heidi Jäger offers a complete turnkey design service including all aspects of a contract. With considerable experience delivering projects specialising in: work place, residential and hospitality, particularly resorts and guest houses.

Heidi considers sustainability and social responsibility as fundamental to creating quality spaces. She believes design has the power to transform lives and embrace adaptive reuse of spaces that re-establish environments and enhances the quality of life. Her style – clean lines and a fresh chic look, connecting interiors with exterior spaces, to fashion interiorscapes that create a sense of place.