ARRCC
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
Reviews (5)
    ARRCC believes in the spirited crafting of unique interiorsthat captivate and move. Working closely with our clients, we distil and transform their briefs to exceed original expectations. We believe in life-enhancing spaces that reflect both client and location, and through our refined approach to design, have developed a style focused on detail and substance.

    Service areas
    International
    Company awards
    • 2015
    • 2015
    • 2014
    • 2013
    • 2012
    • 2011
    • 2009
    • 2009
    • 2007
    • 2005
    • 2004
    • 2003
    • 2001
    • 1998
    • 1998
    • 1997
    • 1996
    Address
    109 Hatfield Street Gardens
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214684400 www.arrcc.com/home

    Reviews

    Nick Wright
    almost 3 years ago
    Cassy English
    Amazing Company to work for.
    over 3 years ago
    Ross Horak
    Amazing interior design and decor!
    about 3 years ago
