Carpenter capetown
Carpenters in Cape Town
Services

  • Joiners
  • Custom Furniture
  • Windows & Door Fittings
  • Custom Cupboards
  • Bathroom & Kitchen Fitings

Projects

    Custom cupboard project

    We are trusted carpenters offering our services to people in Cape Town and its environs. Our team is made up of qualified artisans who are capable of handling all carpentry jobs very well, the first time. If you are looking for carpenters to build your household or commercial furniture, then we are the right team to contact. We have already earned the trust of our customers through our transparent pricing policy; therefore, you don't have to worry about any hidden costs. Once you contact us, we will negotiate and come up with a reasonable price for your project before we commence work which will enable us to produce the product you want at an affordable price without compromising on the quality. For more details, don't hesitate to call us on 021 300 1969. You are also welcome to visit our website, anytime at http://www.carpenter-capetown.com/

    Service areas
    • Southern Peninsula
    • Boland & Overberg. Garden Route
    • Southern Suburbs
    • Cape Flats
    • West Coast
    • Northern Suburbs
    • City Bowl & CBD
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • Cape Town
    Address
    3 Melbourne Rd Woodstock
    7925 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213001969 www.carpenter-capetown.com
